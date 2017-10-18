SALT LAKE CITY — Gordon Hayward’s injury came on a play that was familiar to the Jazz last year with him coming off a screen on the right side for a lob from the left side. This time, he got hit in the air a bit and landed awkwardly, resulting in the terrible injury.

“Every situation that comes up could be dangerous in a certain context,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “It’s a good play for him, he scored a lot of points and got a lot of dunks. That could have happened last year and, God forbid, it could happen again.

“Players don’t think about that stuff, they’re just playing and there’s always that risk. Dante’s injury wasn’t as traumatic or gruesome, but we can’t not have Dante drive to the basket but hopefully both those guys can make a quick recovery.”

“We ran it once a game at least, it was a good way to get him a bucket,” added Joe Ingles, who usually threw the lob to Hayward. “We all saw him fall over from it or get hit in the air from it, but obviously never to the extent of what happened last night. It was a pretty unlucky thing.”

LYLES RETURNS: Trey Lyles' first NBA game after being traded by the Jazz following two seasons here happened to be Wednesday night at his old stomping grounds at Vivint Arena. Lyles, who was Utah’s first-round pick two years ago, was dealt in June to Denver as part of the trade that brought the Nuggets’ No. 13 overall pick to Utah in the form of Donovan Mitchell.

Lyles had nothing but positive things to say about the Jazz and his new situation in Denver.

“I was surprised by it but coach (Quin Snyder) called me before and told me what was going down, so I was OK with it,” Lyles said. “They had to do what they had to do. We both moved our separate directions, It was a good thing for me to come to a team like this where I think I can flourish.”

Lyles said he was happy to be to be back with guys like Gary Harris, who is also from Indiana originally. He said he has kept in contact with Jazz players such as Joe Ingles and Rodney Hood as well as some of the coaches.

“I see a young man who is really skilled on the offensive end. I really enjoy having him here and we have a lot of power forwards now, so we’ll see if we can get Trey Lyles some minutes, but I think Trey Lyles definitely has a bright future in the NBA.”

Lyles played just the final 1:31 of the game and went scoreless.

JAZZ NOTES: The Jazz head to Minnesota Thursday for a game against the improved Timberwolves Friday night. Then it’s back to Salt Lake to face the improved Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night . . . The Jazz and Nuggets play all four of their games this year in the first third of the season as they’ll meet again in Salt Lake on Nov. 28 then play in Denver on Dec. 26 and Jan. 5.