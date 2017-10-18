The whole plan was to get out in the front group, hold on for dear life and then at the end, just start going, don’t let them catch me.

SALT LAKE CITY — On a beautiful, sunny Wednesday afternoon, Mountain View High School senior Alissa Fielding broke the tape at the finish line at the track of Highland High School, having just finished running the three-mile course through Sugar House Park — her final race of her high school career, Fielding grabbed the tape and held it, smiling. She had just finished in first place in the 4A girls’ three-mile race at state.

“It was such a good feeling. I honestly didn’t expect to get first today, but that was an amazing feeling,” Fielding said.

Fielding finished first with a time of 17:54.3, while Lehi sophomore Anna Martin finished in second place with a time of 18:02.5 and Desert Hills junior Bailey Brinkerhoff finished third with a time of 18:07.5.

“It was super fun. After we lost by one point last year, I just wanted to put it all out on the course today and do the very best I know I can do,” Fielding said.

Fielding said her plan was to get out to a fast start. With 1,000 meters left in the race, Fielding went for the lead.

“The whole plan was to get out in the front group, hold on for dear life and then at the end, just start going, don’t let them catch me,” Fielding said.

On the team side, Pine View High School emerged victorious, with a team score a 60. Mountain View finished in second with 69 points and Deseret Hills rounded out the top three with 79d.

“It means a lot. I couldn’t do it without my team. I couldn’t be the runner I am without them, they push me every day and they hold me accountable with everything, they push me to do my very best,” Pine View sophomore Jessica Hill, who led her team with a fifth-place finish, said.

In the boys category, senior Ryan Raff of Lehi finished in first-place, but he wasn’t shooting to just win the race, he was trying to break the state meet record for fastest time.

“I was trying to break the state record set by Casey (Clinger) last year. I felt good for about two miles, and then I started to feel exhausted and weak and dead,” Raff said. “Everything was heavy, and then the last 800 was just horrendous, I could just tell that I fell off my pace.”

Even though he didn’t set a new state record, Raff was still happy to win a state title.

“I’m happy with a state title. That’s what the main goal was, and then if I broke the record, it would have been my second goal, an awesome thing that happened.” Raff said.

Stansbury High School, with a team score of 80, took home the team trophy, Pine View, with a score of 89, and Desert Hills, with a score of 99, finished second and third, respectively.

“Last year, we took third, and we really wanted to get it then. Coming up, we had five seniors on the team and we really wanted to go after it this year, and see what we could do,” said Josh Oblad of Stansbury. Oblad led Stansbury with a 12th place finish.

4A girls results

1. Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, 17:54.3; 2. Anna Martin, Lehi, 18:02.5; 3. Haley Tanne, Pleasant Grove, 18:12.2; 4. Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, 18:17.6; 5. Lexi Wright, American Fork, 18:19.9; 6. Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, 18:22.0; 7. Mazzie Melaney, Fremont, 18:26.2; 8. Sammi Lee, Weber, 18:27.5; Mya McKown, Pleasant Grove, 18:31.6; 10. Mica Rivera, Herriman, 18:32.8

4A boys results

1. Ryan Raff, Lehi, 14:59.6; 2. Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, 15:27.3; Christian Warren, Ogden, 15:43.5; 4. Wyatt Evans; Spanish Fork, 15:46.6; 5. Jensen Lambert, Cedar, 15:56.4; 6. Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, 15:59.3; 7. Easton Brandt, Canyon View, 15:59.7; 8. Andrew Blackham, Odgen; 16:00.3 9. Julien Canales; 16:01.2 10. Matthew Thatcher, Desert Hills. 16:04.8