SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s offensive line has achieved consistency in the wake of four departures to the NFL. The Utes have started the same guys in all six games this season — center Lo Falemaka, left guard Salesi Uhatafe, left tackle Jackson Barton, right guard Jordan Agasiva and right tackle Darrin Paulo.

Offensive line coach Jim Harding said the Utes hope to continue building even more continuity, although the guys are playing different spots in practice in the event of injuries

“Obviously you would rather have the starting five be consistent throughout the year,” Harding said. “We’ve been fortunate so far.”

LENGTHY LATE DRIVES: USC used three second-half drives — one using 16 plays and two consisting of 11 — to spark a comeback and a 28-27 win over Utah in Los Angeles.

“It was a combination of things, but in particularly Sam Darnold,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He made some plays not only throwing the ball but got out of some jams in the pocket and made people miss on some scrambles. He is a big-time player.”

WILL BE READY: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley vows to be ready whenever he’s called upon to resume his job as the starter.

“For sure, 100 percent that I’ll be ready to play on Saturday if they give me the go,” Huntley said. “If they give me the go next week I’ll be 100 percent because they won’t let me on the field until I’m 100 percent. So that’s how we take it now.”

THE WEEK THAT WAS: Whittingham took note of all the surprising outcomes last week in college football, particularly in the Pac-12.

“It was a weird weekend, a wild weekend. Washington and Washington State getting beat, which you weren't expecting that out of either of those teams,” Whittingham said. “Across the country there were five or six unbeatens that went down. There were a lot of upsets this week."

