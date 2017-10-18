The BYU women's basketball team was picked to finish third in the West Coast Conference preseason poll Wednesday.

The poll, made up of the league's 10 coaches, was released during the WCC Media Day event at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, home of the postseason tournament.

Gonzaga was predicted to win the league and earned eight first-place votes, while Saint Mary's was picked No. 2 and received two first-place votes.

The reigning WCC 2017 Player of the Year, BYU senior guard Cassie Broadhead Devashrayee, was voted to the 10-member 2017-18 All-WCC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team.

Last season, Devashrayee was No. 2 in the league in scoring, in free throw percentage and in 3-point field goal percentage. She also ranked third in field goal percentage and fourth in assists.

Gonzaga won the WCC title last season with a 14-4 record. BYU and Saint Mary's tied for second at 13-5.

The rest of the preseason poll had San Diego at No. 4, followed by Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Pacific, Pepperdine and Portland.

2017-18 WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON

POLL Team (First-Place Votes) Pts. 1. Gonzaga (8) 79. 2. Saint Mary's (2) 72. 3. BYU 68. 4. San Diego 54. 5. Loyola Marymount 48. 6. Santa Clara 39. 7. San Francisco 36. 8. Pacific 28. 9. Pepperdine 14. 10. Portland 12.

2017-18 ALL-WCC PRESEASON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

Name Institution Yr. Pos.

Jill Barta - Gonzaga (R-Jr., F)

Stella Beck - Saint Mary’s (Sr., G)

Cassie Broadhead Devasharayee - BYU (Sr., G)

Maya Hood - San Diego (R-Sr., F)

GeAnna Luaulu-Summers - Pacific (Sr., G)

Sydney Raggio - Saint Mary’s (Jr., F)

Yasmine Robinson-Bacote - Pepperdine (Jr., F)

Anna Seilund - San Francisco (Sr., G)

Laura Stockton - Gonzaga (Jr., G)

Cheyanne Wallace – Loyola Marymount (Jr., G/F)