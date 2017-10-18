SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz players and coach Quin Snyder reacted sympathetically to the injury of longtime Jazzman Gordon Hayward in Boston’s Tuesday night’s NBA opener. They spoke after Wednesday’s shootaround prior to tonight’s opening game with Denver at Vivint Arena.

Snyder said he wasn’t watching when Hayward was injured, but within a minute, he got a text from his point guard Ricky Rubio about it.

“I turned the television on and I had an emotional reaction,” he said. “You feel awful for him, you really don’t know how to respond. I reached out to him and told him with every bone in my body I know he’ll overcome this. He hit me back after a little while and said, 'thanks coach.' I’m not his coach right now, but when you have a player and you become close to him, that relationship is always there. Everyone on our staff and players felt the same way.”

Joe Ingles was pretty close to Hayward and said he called him later in the evening.

“I wanted to reach out and make sure he was all right and let him know we’re thinking of him and hopefully he’s back out there as soon as he can,” Ingles said. “Obviously he was pretty down and disappointed, but he’ll work out what he needs to do to get back and no doubt he’ll be back better than before.”

Joe Johnson, who played with Hayward for just one season said he didn’t see the Boston game.

“Somebody told me about it. It’s unfortunate and hopefully he’ll have a speedy recovery.”

Rookie Donovan Mitchell never played with Hayward, but saw similar injuries to Louisville player Kevin Ware and Paul George in a game for the U.S. team. He was watching Tuesday night’s game when the injury happened.

“I haven’t watched the video since, but my prayers and thoughts are with him and his family,” he said. “He’s been part of the community for many years. That’s life, not even basketball at that point.”

Jazz president Steve Starks reacted on Twitter about the injury.

“I just saw what happened. Feel terrible for Gordon and Robyn. Here’s hoping for a quick recovery,” Starks wrote.