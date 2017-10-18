SALT LAKE CITY — The upcoming Han Solo stand-alone film has a pretty obvious, and short, title.

In a video on Tuesday, director Ron Howard said the new film will be called “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The film, which will star Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, will be an origin story of the scruffy-looking Nerfherder and smuggler, who first appeared in the original “Star Wars” film.

"As we wrap up production I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work," director Ron Howard said in the video, according to CNN.

Howard asked if he could read the title of the film. Furry hands that likely belong to Solo’s eventual counterpart Chewbacca shared with him a sign that displayed the movie’s title.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Social media had a field day with the title.

Solo: A Red Cup Story — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 17, 2017

A Star Wars Story pic.twitter.com/7CfDEMzPiL — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) October 17, 2017

First details of the new film leaked in February when a cast photo was shared.

Han Solo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

The film will likely include Lando Calrissian (played by Donald Glover), Solo’s smuggling friend. It will also star Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Woody Harrelson.

The film hits theaters May 25, 2018.

Like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the new film will be another chance for the Star Wars franchise to share stand-alone stories that don’t connect to the main saga’s narrative.

“Rogue One” secured more than $530 million at the box office domestically with more than $1 billion nationwide, according to numbers from Box Office Mojo.