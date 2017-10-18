Boyd Matheson received an unexpected compliment from MSNBC host Chris Matthews at the end of a recent appearance on the show, according to freebeacon.com.

"Boyd, you got a great LDS name, I must say," Matthews said. "Boyd Matheson, that is LDS."

"Thanks, Chris," was all the smiling Matheson could say.

Matheson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The president of the Sutherland Institute, a conservative think tank, is considering a primary challenge against Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Matheson, 51, was featured in a recent Politico article where he said he is open to running "regardless of whether Hatch, 83, seeks reelection."

Matheson is also a regular contributor for the Deseret News Opinion section.