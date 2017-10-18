1 of 2
Boyd Matheson, right, was recently complimented by MSNBC host Chris Matthews on his "great LDS name."

Boyd Matheson received an unexpected compliment from MSNBC host Chris Matthews at the end of a recent appearance on the show, according to freebeacon.com.

"Boyd, you got a great LDS name, I must say," Matthews said. "Boyd Matheson, that is LDS."

"Thanks, Chris," was all the smiling Matheson could say.

Matheson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The president of the Sutherland Institute, a conservative think tank, is considering a primary challenge against Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Matheson, 51, was featured in a recent Politico article where he said he is open to running "regardless of whether Hatch, 83, seeks reelection."

Matheson is also a regular contributor for the Deseret News Opinion section.

Trent Toone
Trent Toone Trent Toone is a journalist for the Deseret News
