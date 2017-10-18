Utah State senior cornerback Jalen Davis continues to rack up the honors as he was named midseason All-American by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Associated Press announced its first-ever Midseason All-America Team and Davis was named to the first team.

The AP Midseason All-America Team was chosen by a panel of 16 top-25 poll voters, while the CBS Sports team was voted on by the organization’s panel of college football analysts and insiders. Sports Illustrated’s writers and editors were in charge of recognizing the nation’s most outstanding players at each position.

Davis has started all seven games for the Aggies this season and all 43 games he has played in during his Utah State career. He is currently tied for first in the nation with five interceptions, while his 11 passes defended rank 11th in the country as he is averaging 1.6 passes defended per game.

This season, Davis has returned three of his interceptions for touchdowns, which also leads the nation. His three interceptions in the Aggies’ 40-24 victory over BYU on Sept. 29 are the second-most in a single game in school history and tied for the most in a single game in Mountain West history. Davis’ 11 career interceptions in his career are tied for fourth in school history.

The two pick-sixes Davis had against BYU are a single-game school record. The senior also recorded the 28th pass breakup of his career against Colorado State for the most in school history, and Davis’ 227 career interception return yards are second all-time in USU history.

Davis is the first FBS player to have three interceptions and return two of them for touchdowns in a single game since 2012 when Fresno State’s Phillip Thomas accomplished the feat against Colorado.

On the season, Davis leads the team with his five interceptions for 120 yards. He also leads the Aggies in pass breakups (six) and sacks (3.0), to go along with his 20 total tackles — the second-most by a Utah State cornerback.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2 MW) returns to action this weekend for a Mountain West contest at UNLV (2-4, 1-2 MW) on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. MT, and will be televised regionally on AT&T SportsNet.