Salt Lake cancels Twilight Concert Series

The Twilight Concert Series won’t be around in 2018, but it’s poised to make a return in 2019, according to the Deseret News.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski's office recommended to the City Council on Tuesday night that the concert series not receive funding for summer 2018, hoping that leaders can rework how the series functions.

Biskupski said the City Council was worried about how the mayor’s Office of Economic Development handled the events.

"We walked into kind of a messy situation," Biskupski said in an interview Tuesday. "And you could hear it from the get-go that the council was frustrated with how the series was being run."

Biskupski confirmed the concert series would go away next year, with a planned 2019 return.

"Yep, we won't see Twilight next year," Biskupski said. "It'll come back."

Jazz open season Wednesday night

The Utah Jazz will kick off the new NBA season on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets, according to the Deseret News.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Jazz will christen the newly renovated Vivint Arena with their first regular-season NBA game.

The Jazz enter the season having gone undefeated in the preseason, 5-0.

But Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder said two of those wins came against foreign teams and three others were against teams that probably won’t make the playoffs.

The season, he said, is different.

“I would hesitate to say we’re a juggernaut, based on beating Sydney and Maccabi — no disrespect to those teams — but this is different. That’s why it’s the regular season.”

Rio Tinto charged with fraud

The United States has charged Rio Tinto, a British-American mining giant, and two of its executives with fraud, according to BBC.

The company is accused of hiding losses and inflating the value of coal assets, BBC reported.

Specifically, the company bought assets from the African nation Mozambique for $3.7 billion and sold them for $50 million. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission argues that the company realized it could produce less coal from the deal.

"Rio Tinto's top executives allegedly breached their disclosure obligations and corporate duties by hiding from their board, auditor, and investors the crucial fact that a multibillion-dollar transaction was a failure," SEC Enforcement Division co-director Stephanie Avakian said in a statement.

Rio Tinto told BBC it plans to defend the charges.

Trump under fire for responses to military sacrifice

President Donald Trump faces heavy criticism after telling the widow of a U.S. soldier that “he knew what he signed up for,” ABC News reported.

The comment came in a call Trump made to the family.

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was with the widow, Myeshia Johnson, heading toward Miami International Airport on Tuesday when she received the call.

Johnson was married to Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

Wilson confirmed the comments to an ABC News affiliate in Miami: "Yeah, he said that. To me that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow. And everyone knows when you go to war, you could possibly not come back alive. But you don’t remind a grieving widow of that. That’s so insensitive."

Trump responded in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

