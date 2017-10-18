A Michigan family may seek legal action against its local school district after a teen game went horribly awry.

A student at Lakeshore High School in Stevensville, Michigan, is recovering from a knife wound he suffered while on school grounds after he and his friends played what’s been described as the “ISIS Game.”

The student was injured “while pretending to be beheaded,” ABC-57 News reported.

A police report from Lincoln Township police said students played the game after football practice.

The “ISIS Game” is “where an individual comes up behind (someone), puts that individual in a headlock and yells at him stating ‘do you have family, do you have loved ones?’ And then makes a motion across their neck in a cutting motion pretending to cut the individual’s head off,” according to ABC-57’s explanation of the police report.

In the incident last week, the student in the headlock fidgeted and ended up cutting his left hand on his friend’s knife. The student “severed a nerve in his hand and needed almost six hours of surgery,” ABC-57 reported.

The freshman’s family said he’s recovering well but are still unsure if his hand will function again. They are considering legal action against the school.

School districts in the area said they haven’t heard of the game.

Deadly games among teens aren’t uncommon.

As Newsweek reported, a choking game — where students choke each other or themselves until they go unconscious — made headlines last year, after some students died from playing it.

The game has been around since the 1990s, and caused 82 deaths from 1995-2007, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this year, an Alabama school district warned parents about a game called the "Blue Whale Challenge," where “a sinister villain blackmails your child into harming themselves with the threat of physical violence to family members,” wrote Amy Iverson of the Deseret News.

Iverson said school officials weren’t sure the game existed. Still, it’s a very real problem for families because teens may be tempted to play these challenges or games found on social media.

"While the FBI does not comment on specific apps, we want to make users and parents aware of the potential risks and vulnerabilities that online and social media mechanisms can pose,” the FBI told Iverson. “We encourage users to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”