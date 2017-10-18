Westminster College (5-14, 2-9 RMAC) women's volleyball lost on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to CSU-Pueblo (4-15, 3-8 RMAC). The Griffins kept the sets close, winning the second set, but they were defeated by the Thunderwolves, 3-1.

The first set was very close, with neither team leading by more than three points. Early in the set the Griffins took the lead, 4-3, and led for most of the set. The home side gained the lead late in the set, 18-17, and maintained the lead, defeating the Griffins in the first set, 25-23.

The Thunderwolves started the second set in the lead, but the Griffins refused to let them pull away. The Griffins kept the score within two points and forced five ties before taking the lead at 15-14. The Griffins won the set, 25-19, allowing the home side to score only five more times after taking the lead.

Set three remained even closer than the previous sets. The score was tied 10 times, but the lead only changed once. CSU-Pueblo won set three, 25-23, and went on to win set four, 25-20, and win the match.

Freshman Audrey Green led the Griffins in attack with 17 kills and a .282 hitting percentage. Senior Amara Spere had eight kills, a .235 hitting percentage and six blocks. Senior Taylor Gustafson had 41 assists and two service aces. Senior Megan Gallegos had 18 digs and three service aces.

The Griffins next play at Adams State on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and can be followed on live stats.

