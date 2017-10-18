The NBA is back, and the Utah Jazz’s home opener starts tonight at 7 as the team faces the Denver Nuggets. Before you prepare to make your trip around the newly renovated Vivint Arena, CBS Sports created a four-step plan to reach a playoff berth without the help of Gordon Hayward or George Hill.

The plan includes defense, led by Rudy Gobert; spot-up shooter Rodney Hood and Ricky Rubio to fill the void at point guard.

BYU football ranked No. 2 on a list you never want to be on

Nothing is more depressing than your favorite college football team having one of the worst records in the country. So, ESPN’s Ryan McGee quoted his inspirational thought of the week for his bottom 10 teams. Spoiler alert to Cougar fans, BYU (1-6) is No. 2 on the list. Despite a poor record, McGee did pay his respects to Cougar Nation for having one of the strongest fan bases in college football.

Other links

And finally…

With seven goals, one assist and three game-winning goals, it’s no wonder why Ashley Hatch of the North Carolina Courage was awarded rookie of the year this season. Here’s a 2-minute highlight of the former Cougar, tweeted by the National Women's Soccer League.