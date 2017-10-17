LA JOLLA, Calif. – Draper’s Victoria Romney has qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club next spring in the Girls 12-13 Division.

Romney, the daughter of former University of Utah golfer Marty Romney, won by five points over Arin Chian of Ventura, California, in the regional competition at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

She is one of 80 finalists — 40 boys and 40 girls, ages 7 to 15 — who will compete in the national finals at Augusta the week before the Masters Golf Tournament on April 1.