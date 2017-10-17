In the midst of their 1-6 start to the 2017 season, the BYU Cougars have received a commitment from a prospect in the 2018 class.

Las Vegas cornerback Isaiah Herron announced via Twitter Tuesday night that he has pledged to the Cougars.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6 feet and 165 pounds, Herron also holds scholarship offers from in-state programs SUU, Weber State and Dixie State, according to his Twitter account.

He is the first player since early August to publicly announce his commitment to BYU for the Class of 2018.

Here is his Hudl highlight video