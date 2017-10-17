Tony Dejak, AP
Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward grimaces in pain in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Just over five minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics (and the first game of the 2017-2018 NBA campaign), former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury after he collided with Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James and Jae Crowder on a backdoor alley-oop.

In the aftermath of the injury, many people on Twitter reacted, including Jazz players and staff, other NBA players and Jazz fans.

Other NBA players

A bevy of players from around the league sent well-wishes to Hayward.

Jazz fans

Jazz fans have expressed bitterness over the manner in which Hayward left Utah in July, but many expressed good thoughts for him.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
