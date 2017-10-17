Just over five minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics (and the first game of the 2017-2018 NBA campaign), former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury after he collided with Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James and Jae Crowder on a backdoor alley-oop.

Man this was hard to watch. Nothing but prayers and a fast recovery for Gordon Hayward.

pic.twitter.com/dfsnCvsndq — J. Harris (@realj_harris) October 18, 2017

Boston forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2017

In the aftermath of the injury, many people on Twitter reacted, including Jazz players and staff, other NBA players and Jazz fans.

No way... that ain’t fair... — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 18, 2017

Thoughts and prayers goes out to my little bro @gordonhayward. Praying for a speedy recovery! #biggerthanbasketball — Johnnie Bryant (@jbryant3) October 18, 2017

Damn... — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 18, 2017

So many prayers from the entire Lindsey family 🙏🏻🙏🏻@utahjazz — Becky Lindsey (@Bec6916) October 18, 2017

Hayward down... 6 min in... I wish that on no one — Craig Bolerjack (@BuckleUpBoler) October 18, 2017

Just saw it. Beyond words. Just terrible. Thoughts to @gordonhayward, Robin and his family. So awful. Be Strong G. — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) October 18, 2017

Other NBA players

A bevy of players from around the league sent well-wishes to Hayward.

Prayers for my guy @gordonhayward — Shelvin Mack (@ShelvinMack) October 18, 2017

Prayers up to @gordonhayward. Horrible.. — CJ Wilcox (@UCjwilcox23W) October 18, 2017

🙏🏽🙏🏽 For @gordonhayward. Come back stronger! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 18, 2017

Oh no Gordon. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) October 18, 2017

Man prayers up for @gordonhayward .....never wanna see that — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) October 18, 2017

I don't care what team you're on man times like this we come together that's unbelievable — Myl3s Turn3r (@Original_Turner) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for Gordon Hayward!!!!!! — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) October 18, 2017

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017

Jazz fans

Jazz fans have expressed bitterness over the manner in which Hayward left Utah in July, but many expressed good thoughts for him.

As much as Hayward soured me when he left Utah, my heart breaks for him after that horrific injury. Get well soon Gordon! — Jeremy Macey (@jeremymacey) October 18, 2017

Awful for Hayward. Awful for the Celtics. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) October 18, 2017

Wow... sick to my stomach over that Hayward injury. Hope he can bounce back. — Todd Patton (@ToddPatton) October 18, 2017

Wow..... one of the worst injuries you'll see right there with Hayward. So sad. — Jake Murphy (@Jake_Murphy82) October 18, 2017

Hoping for the best @gordonhayward. Pull through man. — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) October 18, 2017