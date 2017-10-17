Just over five minutes into his first game with the Boston Celtics (and the first game of the 2017-2018 NBA campaign), former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury after he collided with Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James and Jae Crowder on a backdoor alley-oop.
In the aftermath of the injury, many people on Twitter reacted, including Jazz players and staff, other NBA players and Jazz fans.
Other NBA players
A bevy of players from around the league sent well-wishes to Hayward.
Jazz fans
Jazz fans have expressed bitterness over the manner in which Hayward left Utah in July, but many expressed good thoughts for him.