SALT LAKE CITY — When questioned about the possibility of Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback this Saturday against Arizona State, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham sounded a bit like Lloyd Christmas of the movies — as in “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

That was the vibe after practice on Tuesday.

“Always a chance. Always a chance, yep,” Whittingham said. “Until they tell me he’s ruled out, there’s always a chance.”

Additional insight followed.

“There’s always a chance he could play Saturday,” Whittingham continued. “We just don’t know right now.”

Huntley has missed the past 2 ½ games with an undisclosed injury. Senior Troy Williams stepped in for the sophomore as the starter against Stanford and USC.

Whittingham said he wasn’t concerned about Huntley having any rust to shake off if he’s able to play this weekend. Whittingham indicated that they would have a better read on his status by Thursday.

“I go into every week just hoping I’ll be able to get a chance to play and we’re just progressing,” said Huntley, who was also guarded in his comments to the media.

Huntley noted, however, that he’s taken a couple of reps in practice.

“It wasn’t all full go,” he said. “But it felt good to be back out there.”

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer