SALT LAKE CITY — From concerts to lights displays to musicals, the state of Utah is overflowing with events to bring the holiday spirit.

And for anyone wanting to plan ahead to get tickets, here is a list highlighting events and available ticket information.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to features@deseretnews.com.

Concerts and musical events

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour

Four-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel is bringing her talents to the Eccles Theater in November. According to artsaltlake.org, the event will also include feature pre-show artisan craft and gift-making.

Where: Delta Performance Hall at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 27, 8 p.m.

How much: $35-$95; see artsaltlake.org

“A Little Jazz With Your Mistletoe” with Dan Waldis and Allison Ottley

Jazz pianist and University of Utah professor Dan Waldis will perform some holiday tunes with a jazz spin at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

How much: $17.50; see artsaltlake.org

“Finding Christmas” by Gentri

The three tenors of Gentri — short for The Gentleman Trio — will perform Christmas hits alongside Craig Jessop and the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, this year at the Eccles Theater.

Where: Delta Performance Hall at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

How much: $30-$150; see artsaltlake.org

Kurt Bestor Christmas

Composer/performer Kurt Bestor is celebrating 30 years of Christmas concerts, this year with three days of holiday music at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Where: Delta Performance Hall at the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, 8 p.m.; Dec. 16, 2 and 8 p.m.

How much: $25-$57.50, see artsaltlake.org

Peter Breinholt Christmas

There are three performances of this annual family Christmas concert.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 15, 8 p.m.; Dec. 16, 4 and 8 p.m.

How much: $16.50-$20, see artsaltlake.org

"The Forgotten Carols"

Hear favorites by local composer/performer Michael McClean, including “Let Him In” and “Homeless,” at performances of “The Forgotten Carols” around the state.

When and where: Nov. 30, Sevier Valley Center, Richfield; Dec. 2, Logan High School, Logan; Dec. 4, Dee Events Center, Ogden; Dec. 6-7, Cox Auditorium, St. George; Dec. 18, UCCU Events Center, Orem; Dec. 20-23, Cottonwood High School, Salt Lake City

How much: Prices vary depending on the city and venue; see forgottencarols.com.

Holiday Hits with Midtown Men and the Utah Symphony

The Utah Symphony is inviting locals to celebrate the holidays “’60s style,” according to artsaltlake.org, with

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.

How much: $29-$85; see artsaltlake.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

An updated version of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert is set to fill the stage at Vivint Arena in November, according to vivintarena.com.

Where: Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 21, 4 and 8 p.m.

How much: $43-$74; see vivintarena.com

"Messiah" Sing-In

Sing Handel's "Messiah" with the the Utah Symphony and Messiah Chorus.

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 25-26, 7:30 p.m.

How much: $14-$39; see utahsymphony.org

BYU’s "Christmas Around the World"

Brigham Young University’s Department of Dance puts on this annual holiday tradition, which displays the ethnic diversity of the world through music and dance with 200 dancers, singers and musicians.

Where: Marriott Center at BYU, Provo

When: Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

How much: $15-$22, see arts.byu.edu

"Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir"

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s annual Christmas concert will feature Broadway star Sutton Foster and acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville.

Where: Conference Center at Temple Square, 60 N. Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 14-15, 8 p.m.

How much: Tickets are free and required; tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis via lds.org/events on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Lindsey Stirling “Warmer in the Winter” tour

BYU-grad and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Lindsey Stirling is bringing are violin and dance performance combo to the Eccles Theater for a holiday show.

Where: Delta Performance Hall at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 12, 8 p.m.

How much: $45-$210; see artsaltlake.org

“A Broadway Christmas” with Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tony Award-winning singer Brian Stokes Mitchell has previously performed with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and at last year’s opening of the Eccles Theater. He will return to Utah, this time at Abravanel Hall to perform with the Utah Symphony.

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 15-16, 7:30 p.m.

How much: $15-$88; see artsaltlake.org

Christmas Carol Service

A variety of traditional carols and choral works will be performed at the annual Christmas performances by the Choir of the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

Where: The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 18-19, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

How much: Free; passes required for Dec. 16 and 19, available starting Nov. 21. Call the concert line at 801-994-4663 or go to utmcs.org under “Music” to request tickets.

"Here Comes Santa Claus!"

The Utah Symphony will perform Christmas classics, followed by a special appearance from Santa.

Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 16, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

How much: $8-$20; see utahsymphony.org

Theatrical events

“Elf the Musical”

Buddy the Elf, a role made recognizable by Will Ferrell in the 2003 movie “Elf,” is making his way to Salt Lake City. “Elf the Musical" will be at the Eccles Theater — that is, as long as Buddy doesn’t get distracted by the candy windows at Macy’s (after all, as Buddy says, the four main food groups are candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup).

Where: Delta Performance Hall at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 24-26, times vary

How much: $30-$90; see artsaltlake.org

“A Christmas Carol”

This holiday season marks Hale Centre Theatre’s 33rd year of performing Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale, but it will be the first time the production will run in the new Jewel Box proscenium-thrust stage at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre.

Where: Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy

When: Dec. 1-23, dates and times vary

How much: $34-$42 for adults; $18-$20 for children and youths in kindergarten through 12th grade; see hct.org

Also ...

Where: Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 23, dates and times vary

How much: $21-$26 for adults, $6 less for children ages 4-11; see haletheater.org

Also ...

Where: CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. matinees on Dec. 2 and 9.

How much: $19.50-$25.50 for adults, $17.50-$23.25 for students and seniors; see centerpointtheatre.org

“The Nutcracker”

"The Nutcracker" will be performed by several different ballet companies throughout Utah.

Ballet West’s new production of “The Nutcracker” is premiering this year with all-new costumes and sets. “Join Ballet West for the grand unveiling of fantastical new sets, costumes, and special effects, framing Willam Christensen’s historic and renowned choreography and Tchaikovsky’s famous score,” according to the ballet company’s website.

What: Ballet West’s "The Nutcracker"

Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 2-30, dates and times vary, matinees available

How much: Tickets start at $20 each and go up depending on the performance and seat location; see artsaltlake.org

Also ...

What: Imagine Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

Where: Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden

When: Dec. 8-9, 14-16, times vary

How much: $15-$29; see smithstix.com

Also ...

What: “The Nutcracker” by Utah Metropolitan Ballet

Where: Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo

When: Dec. 9-20; 7:30 p.m.; dates and times vary

How much: $24-$35; see coveycenter.org

Also ...

What: “The Nutcracker” by Cache Valley Civic Ballet

Where: Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan

When: Nov. 24-25, 27, times vary

How much: $12-$28; children ages 5 and up are permitted in evening performances; children ages 3 and up are permitted in matinees; see cachearts.org

“Plaid Tidings”

Catch this Christmas version of “Forever Plaid” in southern Utah at Brigham’s Playhouse.

When: Brigham’s Playhouse 25 N. 300 West Building CL, Washington

When: Nov. 23-Dec. 30; dates and times vary

How much: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors; $17 for children 5-17 and students; see brighamsplayhouse.com

Christmas festivals and light displays

The Festival of Trees

At this four-day festival, “every penny raised is used to help children at Primary Children’s Hospital,” according to festivaloftreesutah.org. The Festival of Trees has been a Utah holiday tradition for over 45 years.

Where: South Towne Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

How much: $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for children ages 2-11; $18 for family tickets for up to six immediate family members for Nov. 29 only.

The Jubilee of Trees

The Jubilee of Trees benefits Precision Genomics at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to its website. The event is similar to the Festival of Trees and includes a variety of unique and custom-made Christmas trees, concerts, a picnic, an auction and a gala.

Where: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Drive, St. George

When: Nov. 16-20

How much: $5 for adults, $1 for children; see intermountainhealthcare.org

Christmas in the Canyon

Tuacahn Amphitheatre’s annual holiday lights and music extravaganza, Christmas in the Canyon, is a family activity that includes a live nativity with camels and other animals.

Where: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23, dates and times vary

How much: The Christmas lights and holiday music in the plaza are free to the public. The live nativity scene inside the amphitheater is $2 per person or $15 per family (up to 10 guests); see tuacahn.org.

Ogden’s Christmas Village

Each year, Ogden’s Christmas Village turns the downtown area into Santa’s village with lights and displays. According to the event’s Facebook page, it has been a tradition since 1961. It kicks off the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the Electric Light Parade and opening ceremonies and runs through New Year’s Day.

Where: Ogden Municipal Gardens, 343 25th St., Ogden

When: Nov. 25-Jan. 1, 5 p.m.-midnight.

How much: The event is free of charge, but various events such as the breakfast with Santa, photos with Santa and concessions cost extra; see visitogden.com.

Lights at Temple Square

While there are several Christmas light displays in Salt Lake and other areas, one of the most popular displays is at Temple Square. It is unknown how many lights go up throughout Temple Square today, according to templesquare.com, but a popular attraction the Cedar of Lebanon tree has at least 75,000. The large tree is lit every other year, and will be illuminated this year, the website indicates.

Where: Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 24, 2017-Jan. 2, 2018 The lights are typically turned on at dusk and stay on until 10 p.m. The display stays on even later the evenings on which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs and on New Year’s Eve; see templesquare.com.

How much: Free

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point

The second year of Thanksgiving Point’s Luminaria display kicks off in November. The display includes 8,000 programmable luminaries in the Grand Allee, a 120-foot tree, blooming poinsettias, flying reindeer and more, according to thanksgivingpoint.org.

Where: 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Nov. 20-Dec. 30, except Sundays

How much: $17 for adults, $13 for children ages 3-12 on low-traffic days, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 on high-traffic days; see thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.

ZooLights

This family friendly event features more than 100 animated light displays.

Where: Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 1-31, Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; closed on Christmas day.

How much: $8.95 for adults; $7.95 for seniors (65 and older); $6.95 for children (3-12); 2 and under are free; see hoglezoo.org.

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights

This year marks Spanish Fork City’s 25th annual Festival of Lights, according to the city's website. As guests drive through the light displays, they have the option of listening to holiday music on 99.9 FM.

Where: Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork

When: Nov. 23-Jan.1, 6-10 p.m.

How much: $8 per car, $22 per larger passenger van or any vehicle towing a trailer ($22 per trailer); see spanishfork.org

Fantasy at the Bay Christmas Lights

This annual tradition at Willard Bay State Park includes animated colorful light displays.

Where: Willard Bay State Park, located off Interstate 15 exit 357 in Willard

When: Nov. 34-Dec. 31

How much: Regular park fees apply; see stateparks.utah.gov/parks/willard-bay.

Christkindlmarkt at This Is the Place Heritage Park

The Christkindlmarkt brings the internationally famous German Christmas markets, complete with food and festivities, to Salt Lake City, according to thisistheplace.org.

Where: Plaza by the Visitor Center, This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

How much: This event is free to the public; see christkindlmarkt-slc.com.

Candlelight Christmas at This Is the Place Heritage Park

This Is the Place Heritage Park includes crafts, a visit with Father Christmas, a live nativity scene, caroling and more, according to thisistheplace.org.

Where: This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City

When: Dec. 8-23, Monday-Saturday evenings, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

How much: $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and under; see thisistheplace.org