PROVO — If anyone has spare tickets for BYU's football game this Saturday, cornerback Michael Shelton probably wants them.

The Cougars travel to take on East Carolina this Saturday, offering Shelton, who hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, a rare chance to play in front of friends and family. The 5-foot-8 junior defensive back expects as many as 50 friends and family to attend Saturday's game, and is hoping to accomadate possibly more.

"I'm trying to get teammates to give me all of their tickets," Shelton said. "I should have my own little section there. I have guys that are making sure that other guys are giving me their tickets, so, hopefully, I'll have all those tickets."

Each player is allotted a certain amount of tickets for family and friends, and, with no one else on BYU's roster being from North Carolina, Shelton has good odds at acquiring at least 50 tickets.

Shelton played with some of East Carolina's current players, and he can add insight into what type of athletes the Cougars will be going against.

"There's a lot of athletes on the team," Shelton said. "I played against a few of the guys that are on the team and a guy or two that played on my high school team that are on the team right now."

As for Shelton, he hopes to increase his role, playing as the team's primary — a role that has been diminished since the change in coaching staffs prior to the 2016 season.

"We haven't run much nickel with the new staff, but I still am the key guy in that package," Shelton said of the formation that fields five defensive backs. "Coach Kalani (Sitake) wants the nickel package to be the base package; we just haven't run it much. I'm not sure why, but yeah, I'm still that guy."

