Led by top-10 finishes from Ana Raga and Justine Lauer, the Utah Valley University women's golf team posted a fifth-place finish at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Seattle U Invitational on Tuesday at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington. As a team, the Wolverines shot a 62-over-par 962 at the two-day, 54-hole tournament (307-309-311—927).

Raga recorded her second top-10 finish of the season, ending the competition in a tie for seventh place after shooting a 9-over-par 225 (73-78-75—226). Raga carded seven birdies and one eagle on the way to her team-high finish.

Natalie Roth of North Dakota State took home individual medalist honors after shooting a 3-under-par 213 (71-72-70—213). NDSU also won the team tournament on a 14-over-par 909 (300-307-302—909). UC Irvine came in second (302-309-310—921), followed by Sam Houston State (308-304-312—924) and Grand Canyon (313-310-303—926). After UVU, UMKC took sixth (316-304-308—928) with CSUN in seventh (306-309-322—937) and host Seattle U in eighth (318-309-312—939). Montana (313-312-316—941) and British Columbia (324-302-318—944) rounded out the top 10, with Houston Baptist (316-311-318—945) and Boise State (324-312-311—947) in 11th and 12th. In-state foe Weber State (340-346-344—962) and Idaho State (340-346-344—1030) rounded out the standings.

Lauer notched her best finish of the season for UVU, shooting an 11-over-par 227 (74-78-75—227) to place her in a tie for 10th in the individual standings. Lauer's best round of the tournament came on opening day when she shot a 2-over-par 74 after sinking an eagle on the 16th hole.

Carly Dehlin finished the competition in a tie for 16th place for Utah Valley after shooting a 15-over-par 231 (76-78-77—231). This marks Dehlin's third top-20 finish of the season. The junior carded three birdies and recorded par on 36 of 56 holes throughout the event.

Kaylee Shimizu shot a 28-over-par 244 (84-76-84—244) to place her in a tie for 59th in the tournament, while Keila Baladad rounded out the tournament for the Wolverines with a 30-over-par 244 to place her in 63rd (85-77-84—244).

Raga and Lauer join Dehlin as the only current Wolverines to have carded an eagle in their careers. Only 11 other players in school history have accomplished the feat.

Utah Valley now prepares to head to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, for the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic hosted by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The three-day event will run from Sunday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Diamante Country Club.