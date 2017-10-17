The BYU women's soccer team hosts No. 13 Pepperdine on Thursday, Oct. 19, and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the final home games of the 2017 season. Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. MDT.

BYU storylines

After beating Pacific, 2-0, last week, the Cougars are 5-5-3 overall and 2-1 in the West Coast Conference. Against the Tigers, Madie Lyons Mathews scored her fifth goal of the season, and Bizzy Bowen found the back of the net on a free kick to give BYU its second win in conference play. The Cougars outshot Pacific, 30-5.

Senior forwards Mathews and Nadia Gomes lead the BYU offense with a combined nine goals and five assists.

Pepperdine storylines

The No. 13 Waves have won six straight, earning a 10-2-2 overall record and a dominant 4-0 record in the WCC. Pepperdine has posted a shutout in every conference game and has scored 11 goals. Most recently, the Waves downed Gonzaga, 4-0.

WCC Player of the Week Bri Visalli leads the offense with 10 goals and three assists. Eight other players have managed to find the back of the net at least once so far this season. In goal, Brielle Preece has played in all 14 games and allowed five goals while recording 51 saves.

Series information

In eight games, both teams have taken four wins. In 2016, Pepperdine beat the Cougars, 1-0, in Malibu, California.

Game information

You can watch the game on BYUtv with Spencer Linton (play-by-play), Natalyn Lewis (analyst) and Lauren Francom McClain (sideline) covering the game, or listen on BYU Radio and ESPN 960 AM with Greg Wrubell (play-by-play) and Paige Barker (analyst) covering.

Loyola Marymount storylines

The Lions (6-5-3, 1-3) are bouncing back from a 2-1 loss in double overtime to Portland. LMU gave up a goal in the 60th minute but answered back in the 76th minute, tying the game at 1-1 and sending it into overtime. In the 105th minute, Portland scored the game-winner.

The offense has scored 17 goals, while the defense has also allowed 17. Junior Sarina Bolden leads the offense with four goals and two assists.

Series information

BYU leads the series, 7-1, after beating the Lions, 1-0, on the road in 2016.

Game information

The game will air on TheW.tv and radio on ESPN 960 AM with Jason Shepherd (play-by-play) and Paige Barker (analyst) calling the game.