I’m a student in Provo, and I feel like the public school system is failing us because schools are choosing quantity over quality. They are not giving time or attention to the students, and they move on without the student really knowing what it was that they were teaching. I’ve seen many students not understand something, so they asked questions, but the teacher moves on to the next lesson anyway. When that happens, the student just keeps falling behind until they have no idea about anything, and it is extremely difficult to catch back up. I feel like this should be fixed.

Michael Cordon

Provo