The University of Utah announced Tuesday that freshman defensive end Mika Tafua has been added to the Utes’ roster. He is immediately eligible to play, a school official confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound lineman from Kamehameha High School in Hawaii originally committed to BYU in 2015. Following a two-year LDS Church mission to Tacoma, Washington, though, he joined the Utes this month and was placed on scholarship, according to his roster profile.

“We feel like he’s a good, natural pass rusher and explosive guy we’re looking for at defensive end,” Utah defensive line coach Lewis Powell said in a video released on Twitter, saying Tafua “has the ideal measurables that we want from a defensive end.”

Hear what @CoachPowell99 has to say about our new DE: pic.twitter.com/butO2cVND1 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 17, 2017

Tafua was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and three stars by Rivals and Scout coming out of high school. He was a two-time All-Hawaii player in high school.