Both of Utah State's cross-country teams are ranked inside the top 20 of the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national poll, as the women are No. 12 in the country and the men are No. 19.

For the men, it is their first time inside the top 20 in the USTFCCCA coaches poll or equivalent, and the women once again improve their best-ever ranking.

The new rankings follow Utah State's strong performances at the Pre-Nationals race hosted by Louisville. The women took fourth as a team, as they finished ahead of teams that were then-ranked ahead of them in No. 9 Michigan, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 16 BYU. The men placed sixth as a team and placed ahead of then-No. 5 Arkansas and No. 19 Georgetown.

Individually, senior Dillon Maggard paced the men's team with a fifth-place finish, as he ran the 8-kilometer race in a personal-best time of 23:12.1. For his efforts, Maggard earned USU Student-Athlete of the Week honors.

For the women, junior Alyssa Snyder led the way as she finished the 6-kilometer race in 20:03.0, good for ninth at the prestigious event that included last year's national champion runner.

In the regional rankings released on Monday, the women remained No. 3 in the Mountain Region, while the men stood pat at No. 7.

The Aggies are back in action at the Mountain West Championships in two weeks. New Mexico will host the race on Friday, Oct. 27.

