It was a very interesting offseason for NBA players with local ties. There were three players drafted, another handful that signed contracts as undrafted free agents and the signings of two veteran free agents.

Here is a look at the comings and goings for the players with local ties, including how each player performed in the preseason.

Andrew Bogut, Utah, Los Angeles Lakers

Bogut has moved on to his fifth team as he signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer. He didn't see any action in the preseason as he is recovering from an injury that ended his season in Cleveland last year.

Kyle Kuzma, Utah, Los Angeles Lakers

Kuzma has been a monster since the day he put on a Laker uniform. After he dominated the Las Vegas Summer League, he hasn't slowed down since starting the preseason. One of his best games came in a 122-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets when he totaled 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 from the foul line in 28 minutes.

In five games, he averaged 17 points on 46.7 percent shooting with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl saw good minutes in the preseason for the Raptors and produced at a high level as he missed just one shot in 82 minutes. His best showing came in a 116-94 win over the Pistons when he finished with 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds in 24 minutes.

In five games, he averaged 7.2 points on 93.3 percent shooting from the floor with 4.4 rebounds in 16.4 minutes.

Delon Wright, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Like Poeltl, Wright saw an increased role in the preseason with the Raptors and took advantage. He shot the ball 50 percent or better in four of five games and totaled double figures in scoring three times. One of his best outings came in a 121-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers when he recorded 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

In five games, he averaged 9.0 points on 51.7 percent shooting with 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 23.6 minutes.

C.J. Wilcox, Pleasant Grove, Portland Trail Blazers

Wilcox landed with the Blazers in the offseason as he signed one of the NBA's new two-way deals. He spent training camp and preseason with Portland but didn't see any game action while dealing with a knee injury.

Damian Lillard, Weber State, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard played about half a game during the first five preseason contests before sitting out a matchup with Maccabi Haifa. His best game came in a 134-106 win over the Clippers when he went off for 35 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in 26 minutes.

In five games, he averaged 19.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting with 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 24 minutes.

Jeremy Senglin, Weber State, Brooklyn Nets

Senglin landed on the Nets training camp roster after doing some nice work on the summer league team where he averaged 7.0 points on 42.9 percent shooting from 3-point land. His preseason time wasn't as plentiful as he made just one appearance where he finished with six points after making his only two attempts from deep in five minutes.

The Nets waived Senglin on Oct. 12 and he cleared waivers two days later making him a free agent.

Joel Bolomboy, Weber State, Utah Jazz

Even though Bolomboy had a guaranteed contract and played well in the preseason, it wasn't enough for him to make the Jazz roster as he was cut on Monday. His best game before he was waived came in a 112-101 win over Phoenix win he totaled 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting from the floor and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and two assists in eight minutes.

In four games, he averaged 8.0 points on 73.3 percent shooting, including 6.7 percent from beyond the arc while adding 4.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes.

Jalen Moore, Utah State, Milwaukee Bucks

Moore's story in an unusual and sad situation. The former Utah State star signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks after the draft, but never did make it to training camp as he was waived in early September.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel examined what happened.

"While the announcement was something of a surprise, it was something Moore had been pondering for a while," wrote Velazquez. "Ultimately, it was his call to step away."

He then explained how Moore suffered from anxiety, and it had been getting worse.

"Over the course of this summer, his anxiety worsened to the point where basketball, which had always been his escape, wasn't helping anymore," wrote Velazquez. "Moore began to get help and received the full support of the Bucks, but he ultimately realized he needed to focus on his own well-being."

Said Moore of the situation, "It (anxiety) was kind of running my life and I was like, 'This is not the way I want to live.'"

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers

Swanigan had a solid showing in his first preseason after Portland made him a first-round pick. His best game came in his first game when he totaled 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field, including 2-for-2 from distance. He added six rebounds in 17 minutes.

In six games, he averaged 7.2 points on 41.7 percent shooting with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.1 minutes.

Frank Jackson, Lone Peak, New Orleans Pelicans

Jackson has had foot issues since before the Pelicans drafted him, and they continued through the summer as he suffered another setback that caused him to miss training camp and the preseason.

Davion Berry, Weber State, Toronto Raptors

Berry was signed by the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 11 and was waived three days later. But that was always the plan, according to Dallas Reynolds of Raptors HQ who explained the whole situation.

"Berry was always earmarked for the 905," wrote Reynolds. "And with the Exhibit 10 contract he signed with the Raptors, the plan was to entice him to the G-League with some bonuses therein."

Reynolds then broke down how the contract works, writing, "Berry receives $50,000 if he makes it past waivers, jumps to the Raptors 905, and remains in the G-League for 60 days."

Tyler Haws, BYU, Delaware 87ers

After spending training camp and much of the preseason in Italy, Haws signed a G-League deal and will suit up for the Delaware 87ers, according to Chris Reichart.

BYU alum Tyler Haws has signed a G League contract and will play for the Delaware 87ers as a tryout player, per a source — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) October 14, 2017

Haws and Berry aren't the only players with local ties who could land in the G-League. J.J. O'Brien, David Foster, Kyle Collinsworth and Matt Carlino also have the possibility to end up on one of the 22 rosters before the season starts on Nov. 3.