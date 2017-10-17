Kyle Van Noy has thrived in his second season with the New England Patriots.

The former BYU linebacker had a career-best two sacks in the Patriots’ 24-17 victory over division rival New York Jets on Sunday, the top performance among NFL locals during Week 6 of the season.

Van Noy, who started for New England, also had three quarterback hurries and seven tackles, his fourth straight game with seven or more tackles. He has 42 tackles on the season.

His first sack came on a third-and-2 play late in the second quarter. Van Noy had a quarterback hurry on the Jets’ final drive when they attempted to tie the game late, then his second sack came on the next play, a third-and-10 at the New England 43 that netted a loss of 6 yards. Facing a fourth-and-16 after the sack, the Jets couldn’t convert on the next play, sealing the win for the Patriots.

He has recorded sacks in three straight games and has 3.5 sacks on the year.

Van Noy played 65 defensive snaps for New England, 86 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. He also had a stop for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-1 play in the first half.

Van Noy dedicated the game to fellow BYU linebacker and Patriots teammate Harvey Langi, who was not active for the game after being injured in a car accident along with his wife Cassie on Friday night.

“We have a little added juice. Shoutout to Harvey Langi and his wife, thoughts and prayers with them. This one’s going to be for them today,” Van Noy told Fox Sports before the game.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the NFL locals performed in Week 6, including noteworthy snap counts:

Eagles 28, Panthers 23

PHILADELPHIA

No locals on roster

CAROLINA

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center while playing all 82 offensive snaps for the Panthers.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had an assisted tackle.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

Dolphins 20, Falcons 17

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Came on as a reserve.

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had four tackles, including a solo stop. He had a 1-yard tackle for loss inside the Falcons’ 20, helping lead to a field-goal attempt.

Bears 27, Ravens 24

CHICAGO

No local players on active roster

BALTIMORE

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Had two tackles, including a solo stop.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and forced a fumble late in the third quarter that led to a field goal on the ensuing Ravens possession. He also had a 1-yard tackle for loss in overtime on a second-and-10 play while adding five solo tackles and playing all 80 defensive snaps for Baltimore.

Texans 33, Browns 17

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 66 offensive snaps for the Texans.

CLEVELAND

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had an assisted tackle.

Vikings 23, Packers 10

MINNESOTA

No locals on roster

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had a solo tackle and a quarterback hurry.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had two tackles, including a solo stop and a 2-yard tackle for loss.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Did not play.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Saints 52, Lions 38

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Not active for game.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had six tackles, including five solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing 80 defensive snaps for the Saints.

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and recovered a fumble that led to a Lions touchdown on the ensuing possession. He had two tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Forced a third-quarter fumble that led to a Detroit touchdown on the ensuing possession. He also two tackles, including a solo stop.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops.

Note: Haloti Ngata (DT, Highland High) went on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Patriots 24, Jets 17

NEW ENGLAND

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU and Bingham High: Not active for game after being involved in a car accident Friday night.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

Redskins 26, 49ers 24

WASHINGTON

No local players on active roster

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Cardinals 38, Buccaneers 33

ARIZONA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Had three carries for 14 yards and a kickoff return for 28 yards.

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Came on as a reserve.

Rams 27, Jaguars 17

LOS ANGELES

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

JACKSONVILLE

No local players on active roster

Steelers 19, Chiefs 13

PITTSBURGH

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Did not play.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 19 of 34 passes for 246 yards and a 57-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a play that cut the Chiefs’ deficit to 12-10. He also rushed for 13 yards on four carries.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety and tied for the team lead with eight tackles, including four solo and a 4-yard tackle for loss, while playing 62 defensive snaps.

Chargers 17, Raiders

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had a special teams tackle.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High: Had a solo tackle, a 3-yard tackle for loss.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had an assisted tackle.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Had a solo tackle.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at left tackle and had a tackle after Oakland’s Derek Carr threw an interception while playing all 58 offensive snaps for the Raiders.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Did not play.

Giants 23, Broncos 10

NEW YORK

No locals on roster

DENVER

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 81 offensive snaps for the Broncos.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had four receptions on six targets for 78 yards and one carry for 2 yards.

Titans 36, Colts 22

TENNESSEE

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle, a 4-yard tackle for loss, and two special teams tackle.

INDIANAPOLIS

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Had four receptions on five targets for 37 yards and three carries for 3 yards, as well as a special teams tackle.