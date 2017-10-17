It's been an incredibly tough year to watch BYU football, but Matt and I were duty-bound at midseason to give out some grades to the QBs, RBs, WRs/TEs, OL, DL, LBs and DBs. It wasn't a pretty exercise, but perhaps a cathartic one. Also on the show: tough independent schedules and Kyle Van Noy hitting his stride as a pro.

