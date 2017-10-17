Things are getting pretty scary in Salt Lake City.

A panel of experts at American Haunts, an organization of Halloween attractions around the country, ranked Salt Lake City's Nightmare on 13th, located at 300 West and 1300 South, as the fifth-scariest Halloween attraction in the country.

The four haunted houses that ranked higher than Nightmare on 13th were: 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, House of Torment in Austin, Bennett’s Curse in Baltimore and Headless Horsemen in Ulster Park, New York.

The panel made its decision based on a number of factors, including the technology involved in the haunted house, the quality of the actors and the scares that take place.

Nightmare on 13th was particularly notable for the sewers on the floor bringing "fear from every angle," according to the press release.

The other haunted houses on the list also have their own secret sauce that made their attraction stand out.

Meanwhile, 13th Gate features a 3D room with clowns and a special escape room guests must break out of, according to the press release.

Headless Horseman in Ulster Park also includes a scary hay ride in addition to the haunted house.

The other houses on the list have interactive elements and new, scarier themes that up their fear factor.

"The perfectly ghastly haunt is scary enough so people on romantic dates cling to each other, fun for families to enjoy traditional Halloween thrills and amped with special effects for the element of surprise," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith of America Haunts, according to the press release. "A scary haunt isn’t just technology or actors. It’s a concoction that owners of the scariest attractions understand: exposing even the bravest individuals to feel vulnerable; screaming in fear with every turn. It’s in our planning … to get in your head."

