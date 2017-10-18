Americans certainly aren’t spooked by Halloween.

About 7 in 10 Americans will partake in Halloween celebrations this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual report on Halloween spending.

Many Utahns will probably hand out Jolly Ranchers, which one website ranked as the state’s favorite candy.

But what are people’s habits like around the spooky holiday? We’ve collected eight interesting facts from the NRF’s report for you below. You can read the full report at their website.

About 70 percent of people said they’d spend Halloween handing out candy, the most of any activity. Decorating was second with 49.2 percent, while dressing up pets bottomed out at just 16 percent.

Americans will spend close to $9.1 billion total, which is up from the $8.4 billion spent in 2016.

Men will spend more on Halloween ($96) than women ($77).

About 35 percent of people find their costumes online, with 30 percent looking in a retail store.

Pop culture and Instagram continue to rise as influencers in costumes, climbing 12 percent from last year.

The top Halloween costume for pets is a pumpkin.

The top 10 children costumes are: superhero, Batman/princess, animal, Spider-Man, Star Wars character, witch, pirate/Marvel superhero, Disney princess, ghost, Wonder Woman.

The top 10 costumes for adults are: witch, Batman character, animal, pirate, Marvel superhero, vampire, zombie, DC superhero, horror movie villain, Wonder Woman.