BYU sophomore TJ Haws was one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award watch list announced Tuesday.

The Jerry West Award, in its fourth year, is annually given to the nation’s top Division I men’s basketball shooting guard.

The 6-foot-4 Haws averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game last season as a freshman. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team and was 10th nationally in 3-point field goals made (76) among freshmen in 2016-17.

The 20-man watch list will be pared down to 10 by mid-February and to five finalists in March. The winner will be announced on April 6, 2018.

Previous winners of the Jerry West award include Kentucky's Malik Monk in 2017, Oklahoma's Buddy Hield in 2016 and Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell in 2015.

Other candidates for this year's award include Arizona's Allonzo Trier, Auburn's Mustapha Heron, Boston College's Jerome Robinson, Creighton's Marcus Foster, Duke's Grayson Allen, Florida's KeVaughn Allen, Florida State's MJ Walker, Houston's Rob Gray, Kansas' Malik Newman, Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo, Miami's Lonnie Walker, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews, Seton Hall's Khadeen Carrington, St. John's Shamorie Ponds, Syracuse's Tyus Battle, Texas' Andrew Jones, USC's De'Anthony Melton and West Virginia's Daxter Miles Jr.