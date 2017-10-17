If you’re still unsure about which Hogwarts house you belong to, a candle might help you.

KGW.com reported that Muggle Library Candles in Fort Worth, Texas, recently revealed a new candle that, once burned, reveals which Harry Potter house you belong to.

The candle’s wax burns white at first, but will then shift to either red, yellow, blue or green to reveal which house you’re supposed to join, according to Refinery29.

“When you buy the candle, there's no way of knowing what colour, or house, you'll be sorted into — you just have to light it and wait,” Refinery29 reported.

The candles smells a little like lemon, sandalwood, vanilla and patchouli.

“This candle was amazing! It had such a fresh and clean scent. The packaging was beautiful and it was packaged so safely! The owner even included a handwritten note and a sample of another candle scent in the package! I will definitely be ordering again,” one reviewer wrote on Etsy.

The candle is available from Etsy and costs $14.

The popularity of the candles has pushed pre-orders back until February.

As POPSUGAR revealed, buyers can’t pick their house ahead of time.

“While Harry wanted anything but Slytherin, we'd be happy with any one of the four Hogwarts houses, so long as the message is conveyed through a comforting aroma and warm flame,” POPSUGAR wrote.