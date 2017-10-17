Multiple reports suggest that Jesus Campos, the hotel security guard who was shot moments before the Las Vegas shooting happened on Oct. 6, has “vanished” ahead of television interviews.

The Mandalay Bay security guard was scheduled to break his silence on the events that unfolded on the night of the shooting, in which a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured about 500 more.

Campos was scheduled to speak to reporters on Thursday about his side of the story, according to KVVU-TV, a Las Vegas Fox station. But Campos left a meeting he was having with MGM officials and never came back, his union representative, David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America told reporters on Thursday.

"For the past four days he's been preparing … we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over, we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone," Hickey said on Thursday .

Hickey said on Friday that Campos wanted to speak with the media and tell his side of the story, which made the decision to flee “highly unusual.”

"Right now I'm just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It's highly unusual. I'm hoping everything is OK with him and I'm sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something," he said on Friday.

However, Hickey said on Friday that he received a text the night before saying Campos had been taken to a UMC Quick Care location.

But on Monday, a spokesman for UMC Quick Care told Fox News they never heard about Campos’ supposed visit.

Campos’ disappearance adds to the growing frustration surrounding the investigation into the Las Vegas shooting.

Law enforcement officials shifted the timeline of the shooting twice. Campos’ story caused one of the shifts, as authorities originally believed he had been shot after the shooting happened, not before.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has grown increasingly frustrated as he’s struggled to find a motive for the shooting.

“I’m frustrated,” Lombardo said, according to The Washington Post. “Because this individual purposefully hid his actions leading up to this event, and it is difficult for us to find answers for those actions.”

Experts told The Los Angeles Times that the lack of a motive causes fear.

“It is an unconscious and profound human trait to seek a motive for catastrophic violence. It is a means of self-defense,” Jeff Victoroff, a professor of psychiatry and neurology at the University of Southern California, told the Times. “People need to make contingency plans, to protect themselves, by assigning a motive, recognizing people with that motive, and staying away from them.”

Hickey told reporters on Friday that he received a text Thursday night that said Campos had been taken to a UMC Quick Care location.