Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 17.

Salt Lake forms committee for 2026, 2030 Winter Olympics

Will the Winter Olympics return to Salt Lake City? It seems more likely after Salt Lake leaders, including Gov. Gary Herbert and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said they are forming a committee to explore the possibility, the Deseret News reported.

Fraser Bullock, who will serve as one of three co-chairmen of the new committee, called this “a very big step.”

Bullock served as the 2002 Winter Games chief operating officer. He told the Deseret News the committee will decide by Feb. 1 whether or not to place a bid for one of those Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic Committee has a deadline of March 21, 2018, to put forth their chosen candidate.

North Korea says war could ‘break out any moment’

Kim In Ryong, North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday that nuclear war “may break out any moment,” according to Bloomberg.

Kim said North Korea has increased its nuclear power and that the United States is in striking distance.

He said it’s unlikely, though, that war will erupt for now.

“As long as one does not take part in the U.S. military actions against (North Korea), we have no intention to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against any other country,” Kim said.

US urges calm in Iraq

The Iraqi government seized the northern city of Kirkuk this week, taking back a city that’s key for Kurdish control in the reason, BBC reported.

The United States urged calm. State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday that all sides must “avoid further clashes.”

The Iraqi soldiers hope to retake parts of the nation under Kurdish control after ISIS moved through that region.

Parts of Kurdish-controlled areas voted for secession from Iraq back on Sept. 25. Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the move was unconstitutional.

“Kirkuk is an oil-rich province claimed by both the Kurds and the central government. It is thought to have a Kurdish majority, but its provincial capital has large Arab and Turkmen populations,” according to BBC.

LDS missionaries help with California crisis

A group of Mormon missionaries are working tirelessly to help the victims of California’s wildfire crisis, according to the Deseret News.

The LDS Church’s Stony Point Ward meetinghouse has become something of a shelter for people in the area.

People have come and gone from the home, while others remained there with nowhere else to go.

Single women have spent their time in the meetinghouse’s Primary room, while other rooms housed some of the local missionaries.

"Seeing the people who lost their homes was difficult. We watched all of the people coming to the church building all morning long, with tears in their eyes," said Sister Chanel Smith, 20. "Observing them and listening to their stories, I felt what they were feeling, the fear they were feeling, the feeling of wanting to know why this happened, the feeling of wanting security."

