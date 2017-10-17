Facebook just hit Like on a new app that's popular among teens.

The social network bought the app “tbh,” which encourages teens to spread positive messages about each other, according to BBC.

The app’s slogan reads, “See who likes you,” a phrase that seems to fit right in with Facebook, which is known for its popular Like button.

While tbh will stand alone, it will now have Facebook’s resources.

"We were compelled by the ways they could help us realise tbh’s vision and bring it to more people," tbh said in a statement.

An image of the tbh app. | iTunes store

The app is only nine weeks old but has amassed more than 5 million downloads with about 2.5 million daily users who have sent more than 1 billion messages, according to TechCrunch.

The app launched first in Georgia, but is available in just 34 states “to ensure the reliability of the app,” CNN reported.

The app is available in Utah, Arizona and California, among many other states. It is not available in Idaho, Wyoming or Colorado. For a full list of states, see the app’s iTunes page.

The app is pretty simple. Users anonymously answer positive multiple choice questions about their friends. Example questions include, “Who has the best smile?” or “Who’s the best to bring to a party?”

In a statement, tbh officials said that they enjoyed hearing Facebook’s vision for their app, hoping to inspire positivity.

An image of the tbh app. | iTunes store

“Going forward, your experience on tbh won’t change and we’ll continue to build the features you love — now with plenty more resources,” the statement said.

The company’s co-creator Nikita Bier told TechCrunch last month that the app’s goal is to improve the mental health of young people.

“If we’re improving the mental health of millions of teens, that’s a success to us,” he said.

But one of the biggest problems with anonymous apps is bullying, Mashable reported.

The tbh team told TechCrunch, however, that it hopes to use anonymity for good.

“Our goals for anonymity are much different than most apps [that emphasize] the ability to say things without repercussions,” the tbh team explained to TechCrunch. “This is more about the ability to tell people more of the things that make them happy. One is more targeted toward harassment while ours is more targeted towards making people better off.”