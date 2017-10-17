On “Dancing With The Stars” Disney night, Lindsey Stirling and her partner Mark Ballas opted to go classic. Performing the foxtrot to "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Disney's 1940 cartoon "Pinocchio," the team earned 28 out of 30 points for the evening. And to top it all off, Mickey Mouse accompanied them on the piano.

Stirling explained in a video interview prior to the performance that she has always been inspired by Walt Disney.

“The essence of what the song is about is that your dreams can come true and I remember when I was a struggling artist and when I was being told that I would never succeed, I was inspired by the Walt Disney story. You know, everyone told him he was a failure and yet, he didn’t give up. So I didn’t either,” Stirling said.

The two received the third highest score of the night, thanks in part to receiving their first 10 of the season from judge Len Goodman. Stirling and Ballas were also praised by judge Carrie Ann Inaba for keeping their dance traditional.

“I think what I loved most about that was that this week, you didn’t go quirky. Like every week so far you’ve got a little quirk, artistry,” she said. “This was classic and this was stunning. It was such a transformation for you and I know it actually took a lot more courage to do this number because you had nothing to hide behind, no character, no artistry, just beautiful, incredible dancing with one of the most finest holds I’ve ever seen.”

“You really had that kind of Disney magic going but what it was, it really captured this kind of timeless style and elegance. It was almost like Fred Astaire meets Disney,” Bruno Tonioli said.

Other Disney songs from the evening included “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid."

Fellow contestants Lindsay Arnold, a dance professional from Provo, Utah, and her partner Jordan Fisher received the season’s first perfect score for their foxtrot to “You’re Welcome,” from Disney’s “Moana.”