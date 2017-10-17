The Harlem Globetrotters have long been known for their basketball skills, but the famous team is also an habitual Guinness World Record breaker.

Earlier this month, the Globetrotters took over New York City's Time Square where, in front of a live audience, it set a new Guinness World Record for the most half-court shots made by a team in an hour: 348 baskets. That's 148 baskets over its goal of 200.

In 2016, the team smashed nine Guinness World Records in San Antonio:

Ant Atkinson shot the longest basketball shot blindfolded, 73 feet 10 inches from the basket. Cheese Chisholm and Atkinson made the most 3-pointers by a pair in one minute, with 22 shots. Atkinson and Chisholm shared the record for the most basketball 3-pointers made in one minute (single ball) with a total of 10 baskets. Zeus McClurkin set a new record for most basketball slam dunks in one minute with 16 dunks. Big Easy Lofton set the record for the farthest basketball hook shot, making the shot from 72 feet 6.25 inches. Lofton set another record, this time blindfolded, beating the record for the longest blindfolded basketball hook shot from 58 feet 2.5 inches. Thunder Law broke the record for the farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court from 58 feet 2.5 inches. Law also proved he could shoot from any position by breaking the record for the farthest basketball shot under one leg, from 52 feet 5.5 inches. McClurkin completed the most bounced basketball 3-pointers in one minute with five shots.

Watch the Globetrotters on their world-record-breaking day in 2016 here.

