McDonald's wants your child to have some fun, just without a smartphone.

According to Mashable, the fast food giant has recently introduced mobile phone lockers at one of its Singapore locations, where customers can store their phones temporarily while they’re visiting the restaurant.

The goal is to encourage families to talk to each other during meals.

“As a popular restaurant destination for families, we have observed that the use of mobile devices during mealtimes may sometimes get in the way of family bonding,” Linda Ming, McDonald’s director of communications and customer care, told Channel News Asia.

Keys are used to keep phones secure in the lockers. Employees will remind families about their phones before they leave so that no smartphone gets left behind.

People shared images of the lockers on Instagram.

Customers also shared images of another tactic — asking customers to put their phones on the corner of the table to avoid using them.

As Fortune reported, a survey last month from McDonald’s Singapore restaurant found that close to 72 percent of kids and 69 percent of adults use their phones during meals.

According to Channel News Asia, the Singapore restaurant will gather feedback that will help McDonald’s decide whether or not to expand the initiative.