Another year, another controversial Halloween costume.

A Halloween costume company recently pulled an Anne Frank girls outfit on Sunday after receiving large-scale social media criticism, according to USA Today.

HalloweenCostumes.com offered a costume that was called the “Anne Frank costume for girls.” It included a blue, long-sleeve shirt with a shoulder bag and green beret, USA Today reported.

The costume’s description called for people to learn more about history.

Social media did not take kindly to the costume.

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ? pic.twitter.com/uhKS3g9b2J — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) October 15, 2017

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might want to have a word pic.twitter.com/mu0t4lvY62 — Jude Habib (@JudeHabib) October 15, 2017

.@funcostumes Anne Frank? You have got to be joking, right?



How in the world is this 'fun' ??? pic.twitter.com/CsWr7DV1wr — Far Right Watch (@Far_Right_Watch) October 15, 2017

“There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank,” Carlos Galindo-Elvira, a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League in Arizona, tweeted. “This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume.”

There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume. — carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017

Ross Walker Smith, the public relations specialist for Fun.com, apologized for the costume in a statement on Twitter.

"We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays," Walker Smith said. "We have passed along the feedback regarding this costume, and it has been removed from the website at this time."

Anne Frank is one of the most widely known Jewish victims of the Holocaust, according to Fox News, since her diary, chronicling her time in hiding from 1942 to 1944, was first published in 1947.

Alexandra DeVitt, a spokesperson for the Anne Frank Center, told Fox News that the costume was “offensive” and “trivializes her suffering.”

“There are more appropriate ways to commemorate the legacy of Anne Frank than through a Halloween costume, which is offensive and trivializes her suffering and the suffering of millions during the Holocaust,” DeVitt said. “We are pleased that the costume has been pulled.”

Last year, Disney took fire for releasing a costume for the character Maui from the movie “Moana.” The brown-skin costume included a skirt and fake tattoo art. Critics condemned the costume for its racial undertones.

In fact, it “has left many people wondering whether it should be considered a celebration of culture or is just a very offensive example of cultural appropriation,” BuzzFeed reported.

In 2013, Wal-Mart and major U.S. retailers removed a costume of Osama bin Laden after the stores received complaints from the Sikh community, the Deseret News reported.

The Sikh Coalition sent letters to U.S. retailers saying that the costume — which came with a white turban and full beard — made people feel uncomfortable. Bin laden was Muslim, not Sikh.

“If you lost a loved one during the 9/11 attacks or during our nation's war against Al Qaeda, or if someone attacked your father in a hate crime because he wears a turban, I doubt this costume would make you comfortable,” said Rajdeep Singh, director of law and policy at the Sikh Coalition, to the Huffington Post.