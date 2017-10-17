With the NBA season starting tonight, many national publications have released their first power rankings of the season. While just about everyone has the Golden State Warriors on top, their placement of the Jazz differs some.

Here is a look at where some of the most prominent NBA sites have the Jazz ranked, and why.

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports' Pro basketball Talk has the Jazz at No. 16 in his rankings.

"Utah went 5-0 in the preseason and its offense was the fifth most efficient in the NBA," wrote Helin. "That’s not going to last, but it’s a good sign that maybe the offense will be somewhat better than projected with Rodney Hood as the playmaker. The defense will be elite with DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert."

ESPN's panel of experts have Utah four spots higher, at No. 12, saying, "The departed Gordon Hayward will certainly be missed on the offensive side, but the Jazz should still boast a stout defense with Rudy Gobert in the middle.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com also has the Jazz at No. 12.

After talking about how Utah looked in the preseason, he wrote, "The first week of the season (with what could be a couple of really important games) will tell us a lot more than the last two weeks did."

He then broke down what the rotation might look like.

"They will continue to start Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert together, but will sub for Favors early and play plenty of floor-spacing lineups with Joe Johnson or Joe Ingles at the four," wrote Schuhmann explained. "Another Dante Exum injury is rough, but a healthy Alec Burks brings some much needed speed on the wings."

David Aldridge of TNT and NBA.com was the highest on the Jazz as he had them at No. 11 in his, DA's Top 15 Rankings.

While many were releasing their early season power rankings, ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton was looking at how the season might play out.

He ran projections for every team and delivered what percentage chance a team has of making the playoffs.

According to those projections, the Jazz are slated to win 43.4 games and have a 55 percent chance of making the playoffs.

"RPM projections make the Jazz the slight favorite among the three teams potentially battling for the eighth and final spot in the West, though the possibility of other teams slipping out of the playoffs means more than one of them could make it," Pelton explained. "

Other links

And finally...

Hoops Hype ranked the top 10 NBA players in the preseason, and Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert was ranked among some very elite company.

These were the Top 10 players of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/eic4FuLmAf — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 17, 2017

"A beast on both sides of the court," the video said. "Looks ready to be a focal point of the Jazz offense this season."