Utah State sophomore golfer Hayden Eckert carded back-to-back rounds of 69 and is currently in second place at 6-under-par 138 following the first day of competition at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational held Monday at the par-72, 6,849-yard Wood Ranch Golf Club.

Overall, Utah State has three golfers currently among the top-16 players in the field, and four of its golfers are in the top 26 as its top-four players each carded rounds of 3-under 69 during their second 18 holes.

Utah State is currently tied for second place in the 12-team field at 9-under 567 (291-276), as its 12-under 276 during its second round was the low team score of the day. UC Santa Barbara leads the tournament at 11-under 565 (279-286), and Cal State Fullerton’s Derek Castillo is the individual leader at 7-under 137 (72-65).

During his first 36 holes, Eckert had 10 birdies and four bogeys. Eckert, who entered the tournament with one career round in the 60s, now has three such rounds in his career, to go along with eight rounds under par in his career.

Utah State senior Braxton Miller is tied for 12th place at 2-under 142 (73-69). Miller now has four rounds in the 60s this season and nine in his career, to go along with six rounds under par this fall and 24 in his career.

Redshirt freshman Andy Hess is tied for 16th place for Utah State at 1-under 143 (74-69), as he has now carded three rounds under par this fall, including two rounds in the 60s. Sophomore Chase Lansford is tied for 26th place at 1-over 145 (76-69), as he now has three rounds in the 60s this fall and five in his career, to go along with four rounds under par this season and 11 in his career. Freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 43rd place at 5-over 149 (75-74).

Utah State concludes play in the Bill Cullum Invitational with 18 holes on Tuesday.

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat, and daily results will be available via Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.