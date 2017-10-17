The Utah Valley University women's golf team is currently in fifth place after rounds one and two on the opening day of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Seattle U Invitational. The Wolverines shot a 40-over-par 616 (307-309) through the first 36 holes of the tournament on Monday at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington.

Leading the way for UVU is Ana Raga, who sits in 11th place in the individual standings after shooting a 7-over-par 151 (73-78) on day one. Raga had a solid opening round, finishing with a 1-over-par 73 with the help of four birdies and an eagle. The junior birdied again in the second round, giving her a total of five on the day.

"We really have a great team," said UVU head coach Dr. Sue Nyhus. "We had solid and even great play from every single player today. I am really proud of our team."

Justine Lauer also had a strong day for the Wolverines and sits just one stroke and one place behind Raga in the standings at 8-over par and in 12th place. Lauer finished the day with an 8-over-par 152 (74-78) behind two birdies and an eagle of her own.

Close behind in a tie for 20th place is Carly Dehlin, who shot a 10-over-par 154 on the day (76-78). Dehlin used two birdies in the first round and one in the second to keep her just three and two strokes back from Raga and Lauer, respectively.

Kaylee Shimizu registered a 16-over-par 160 (84-76) for Utah Valley to place her in a tie for 44th place, while Keila Baladad is in a tie for 55th place on an 18-over-par 162 (85-77).

Natalie Roth of North Dakota State leads all golfers at the tournament at 1-under-par (71-72—143). NDSU is also in first place in the team standings (300-307—607), followed by UC Irvine (302-309—611), Sam Houston State (308-304—612) and CSUN (306-309—615). Behind UVU in sixth and seventh place are WAC foes UMKC (316-304—620) and Grand Canyon (313-310—623), followed by Montana (313-312—625), British Columbia (324-302—626), tournament host Seattle U (318-329—627) and Houston Baptist (316-311—627). In-state rival Weber State sits in 12th (310-320—630), and Boise State (324-312—636) and Idaho State (340-346—686) round out the standings.

The tournament concludes with the final round on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Tee time is set for 8:00 a.m. PT. Live scoring and updates can be followed at BirdieFire.

