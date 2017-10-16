SALT LAKE CITY — Utah basketball’s annual “Night with the Utes” is set for Tuesday in the Huntsman Center. Things tip off with player introductions at 6:45 p.m.

The men’s team will then host a dunk contest featuring five players from this season’s squad. A scrimmage will follow.

At halftime, the women’s team will take the floor and showcase a variety of skills and techniques. Then comes a 3-point shooting contest between the men’s and women’s teams.

After that, the men’s Red/White scrimmage will conclude.

The Utah men return 10 letter-winners back from a team that went 20-12 last season and finished fourth in Pac-12 play. Top returnees include senior forward David Collette (13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) and junior guard Sedrick Barefield (9 points). Seven newcomers are in the program. Long Beach State graduate transfer Justin Bibbins, a point guard, and former Las Vegas-area prep stars Donnie Tillman and Christian Popolla are among the cast.

The women, meanwhile, have three returning starters from a team that went 16-15 last season. Head coach Lynne Roberts welcomes back senior Emily Potter (13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks), senior Tanaeya BoClair (10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds) and point guard Erika Bean (4.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists). Six newcomers are on the team. The roster also includes junior Megan Huff, who sat out last season after transferring from Hawaii.

Night with the Utes

Huntsman Center

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks