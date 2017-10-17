Week 9 Preps of the Week

Football

Brock Cloward, Wasatch (Jr.)

Had a big game in leading Wasatch to the 35-23 victory over Provo last Thursday as the Wasps moved into a second-place tie in Region 8 with one game remaining.

Cloward completed 22 of 30 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 59 yards in the victory over Provo.

For the season Cloward has passed for 1,712 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Girls Soccer

Emily Jensen, East (Jr.)

Jensen's scoring touch is clicking at the right time for East.

She scored a goal last Tuesday in a 5A first-round win over Skyridge and then two days later scored a pair of goals as the Leopards knocked off top-ranked Corner Canyon 4-1.

“As an attacking midfielder Emily is integral to the success of our attack. Her ability to make plays makes her a dangerous player, but she also has an incredible work rate and supports the defense with the early pressure she provides,” said East coach Rudy Schenk.

Volleyball

Brooklyn Pe’a, Bountiful (Sr.)

The outside hitter is having a terrific season for the top-ranked team in 5A. She is hitting .292 on the season with 50 blocks for the Braves.

In a recent win over Woods Cross she hit .486 with 18 kills and zero errors in 37 attempts.

“Brook is a great competitor and leader for our team. She is as important off the court as she is on. She has matured into a great person and player and has taken on a lot of ownership in building and maintaining the tradition and culture we have with Bountiful volleyball,” said Bountiful coach Sarah Chism.

Girls Cross Country

Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills (Jr.)

Won the Region 9 championship against a strong field on Tuesday at Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane.

The Desert Hills junior finished with a time of 17:02.20 to edge Cedar’s Harley Taylor by 0.3 seconds for the title. It was her second straight Region 9 title.

That extra three-tenths of a second helped Desert Hills win the team title as well. It finished with 43 team points, while Pine View right behind with 44.

“She was in third or fourth place the entire race and took control of the race with a half mile to go. Harley Taylor, from Cedar, came back and passed her with less than 200 meters left in the race and Bailey gutted it out at the very end to win by 0.3 seconds. Incredible,” said Desert Hills coach Logan Fielding.

“Bailey is something very special and helped the girls' team win its first region championship in school history. This confidence will push her and the rest of the girls' team next week with a great chance to win the school's first state cross country championship. It should be an exciting race,” said Fielding.

Boys Cross Country

Ian Bressel, Logan (So.)

Captured the Region 12 championship on the USU course in Logan on Tuesday afternoon.

Bressel finished with a time of 16:51.8, to edge the second-place runner from Ridgeline by five seconds.

Boys Golf

Triston Gardner, Snow Canyon (Sr.)

Shot a 1-over 145 at the 4A state golf meet at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane two weeks ago to capture the 4A medalist honors.

Gardner led after the first day after shooting a 72, and he was consistent on the second day with a 73. Gardner was the Region 9 golf champion as well.

Girls Tennis

Emilee Astle, Alta (Jr.)

The Alta junior won a third straight first singles state championship two weeks ago at Liberty Park.

Astle beat Olympus’ Emma Jewell 6-3-6-1 to claim the 5A individual title. She collected all but one of Alta’s team points at the state meet as the Hawks finished in a tie for fourth place.