Ten days after Utah Jazz point guard Dante Exum injured his left shoulder in preseason action against the Phoenix Suns, the team provided an update on him.

The 22-year-old from Australia has elected to undergo surgery on the shoulder to stabilize the AC joint. The operation will take place Oct. 24 in Los Angeles, and there is no timetable for his return.

Exum injured his shoulder when Suns wing T.J. Warren essentially fell on him during the first quarter of the teams' game Oct. 6. This marks the second significant injury Exum has suffered in essentially three seasons in the NBA. The fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft missed the entire 2015-2016 season after tearing his ACL during the summer of 2015.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Exum has career averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.