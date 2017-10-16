Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team clinched a split of its four-game Bay Area road swing with a three-set sweep at Academy of Art on Monday afternoon at Kezar Pavilion.

DSU (8-10, 6-4 PacWest) used a pair of big runs to race out to a 2-0 lead in the match. The Trailblazers scored 16 of the first 21 points in the opening frame to breeze to a 25-12 win, then bolted out to a quick 9-2 lead on their way to a 25-14 triumph in set two. The two sides battled back and forth to begin the third stanza, but a decisive 7-1 DSU spurt broke a 6-6 tie as the Trailblazers went on to clinch the match with a 25-20 set win.

Dixie State posted a season-high .370 hitting percentage in the match as 10 Trailblazers registered at least one kill, led by sophomore Lauren Gammell with a game-high nine. Junior Shannon Sorenson added seven kills to go with three total blocks, while junior Kayla Chapman and freshman Kaycee Adams chipped in six kills apiece. Chapman also collected a game-high six total blocks as DSU’s defense held the Urban Knights (4-14, 1-10 PacWest) to a .048 hitting percentage and forced 18 AAU attack errors.

Dixie State returns home for three-straight matches, starting with a PacWest showdown with Point Loma this Saturday at noon, inside the DSU Student Activities Center.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.