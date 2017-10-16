Recently, the deadliest mass shooting in American history took place in Las Vegas. After the massacre, 59 people were dead and over 500 were wounded — roughly half of those critically. There are now almost as many guns as there are people in the U.S., and yet, to the contrary of the gun lobby’s persistent claims that more guns make us safer, we are clearly not safer. When an average of 33,880 people die annually and the numbers are steadily rising, we have a problem that should concern anyone with a conscience. The gun lobby shrugs or points the finger after each horrific massacre, but have we seen any action on their part that has led to fewer deaths? No.

It’s time to demand that all stakeholders do their part to decrease death and injury from gun violence. Let’s set a goal of cutting the number of gun deaths in half by 2030. Then let’s demand that everyone take action: legislators, gun lobbyists, gun store owners, gun owners and non-owners. If you’re not part of the solution, then you’re part of the problem. If the number of gun deaths is not going down, then we’re not doing enough.

Nancy Halden

Sandy