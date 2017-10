The American flag is not Donald Trump. Kneeling during the national anthem does nothing but disrespect average Americans.

Every knee hitting the ground dishonors our parents, grandparents and ancestors. It spits on their struggles to build a better life for their children — including those who opt to kneel.

This flag is not a skin color, not a cop, not a religion, not an ideology, not Trump, Obama, Lincoln or Washington. This is our flag.

Jay Atkinson

West Valley