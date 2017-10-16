I just watched a "Frontline" investigative journalism show titled “War on the EPA” and concluded that President Trump should have chosen someone else to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Trump’s choice to head the EPA was Scott Pruitt. Scott Pruitt is a climate change denier and has said before that the EPA should be abolished. The EPA was founded in 1970, during the Nixon administration. At that time, both Republican and Democrat congressmen saw a need for protecting the environment. Trump should have chosen someone like President George Bush’s choice of EPA administrator. In 2003, George W. Bush nominated Mike Leavitt, a former Utah governor, to head the EPA. Mike Leavitt was approved by a vote of 88-8 in the United States Senate. Leavitt received the support of both Republican and Democrat senators. Leavitt worked to balance the needs of industry while protecting the environment. It’s too bad that President Trump chose someone as head of the EPA that has little interest in protecting the environment and is mainly interested in delaying or rolling back environmental regulations.

Russell Patterson

West Valley