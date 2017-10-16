SALT LAKE CITY — If sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley is cleared to play this week, he’ll get the start for Utah Saturday against Arizona State.

Huntley started the first four games — all wins — before being sidelined for the past 2 1/2 outings with an apparent shoulder injury.

“Every week that goes by he gets healthier and closer to being cleared,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “Like I said last week, from this point on it’s just day-to-day until they say yes or no. Every day is a yes or no.”

Whittingham then reeled off several of the latter when it came to Huntley’s availability since the injury.

“No yeses yet,” he added.

Senior Troy Williams, meanwhile, was Utah’s quarterback representative at Monday’s press conference. Williams, who started all 13 games in 2016, has stepped back into the role the past two games — losses by a combined four points to current Pac-12 division leaders Stanford and USC.

As Williams does every week, the team captain is preparing as if he’ll be the starter.

“I know (Huntley) is getting healthy. I’m happy for him,” Williams said. “So I’m sure whenever he feels 100 (percent) and he can go, he’ll be ready to go. I just have to continue to be myself."

