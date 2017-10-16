Weber State football: Rashid Shaheed named Big Sky Player of the Week

After a 100-yard kickoff return, Weber State freshman Rashid Shaheed has been honored by the Big Sky Conference. Shaheed was named the ROOT Sports Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s game against Southern Utah.

In the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Shaheed returned a Southern Utah kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career kickoff return for a touchdown, and he became the eighth player in Weber State history to return a kickoff 100 yards. It was the fourth 100-yard kickoff return in FCS football this season.

Shaheed had 206 all-purpose yards against the Thunderbirds. He had three kickoff returns for 131 yards, had three receptions for 52 yards and had three rushes for 23 yards.

This is Shaheed’s first career Player of the Week honor and the first by a Wildcat this season.

After six games for the Wildcats, the San Diego, California native is second in the country in kickoff returns at 30.6 yards per return and second nationally in yards per reception at 28.8. He is also fourth in the Big Sky in all-purpose yards.

Shaheed has 10 kickoff returns this season for 306 yards and 14 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Weber State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky play. The Wildcats are ranked 23rd in the nation in this week’s FCS Coaches and media polls. Weber State hits the road this week to play at Cal Poly on Saturday before hosting Montana on Oct. 28.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.