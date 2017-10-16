PROVO — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake doesn't like to talk about team injuries and does his best not to discuss the specifics of any one injury and how it affects the individual player and the team. But the numbers provided by BYU prior to Monday's press conference speak for themselves.

According to the notes released for Saturday's game against East Carolina, the Cougars have had 34 players miss significant playing time due to injuries this season. Of those 34, 22 have been members of the two-deep and 12 players have been projected starters.

The most notable names that have missed playing time include quarterbacks Tanner Mangum and Beau Hoge, linebackers Butch Pau'u and Matt Hadley — on top of the loss of Francis Bernard prior to the season — along with tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau and receiver Talon Shumway. Those names are just the tip of the injury iceberg, however, as the Cougars have endured more than their fair share this season.

"I think it limits you a little bit, in what you can do ... but that's our job as coaches; to get the best 11 guys on the field and make sure that they're doing their jobs effectively," Sitake said about all the injuries. "It's part of college football and we just have to adjust."